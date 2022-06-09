Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Shares Down 1.5%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.99. 243,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,263,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

In other Sharps Technology news, Director Timothy James Ruemler acquired 112,000 shares of Sharps Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,011,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,011.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 159,800 shares of company stock valued at $204,378.

About Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

