Shay Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 55,303 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PRTY stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 444,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $644,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,557,248 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

