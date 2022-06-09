Shay Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Vince as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vince Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $101,847. Corporate insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

