Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,250 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.43. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $156.53 and a one year high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

