Shay Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $237.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

