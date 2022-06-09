Shay Capital LLC Takes $280,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SAP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SAP by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.86. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

