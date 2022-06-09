Shellback Capital LP Makes New $635,000 Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Shellback Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ThredUp alerts:

In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.