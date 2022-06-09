Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $123.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.