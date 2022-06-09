Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.
IJJ stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.59 and a twelve month high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.