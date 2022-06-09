Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.59 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.