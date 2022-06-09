Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,982,000 after purchasing an additional 679,171 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 604,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 111,806 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $289.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

