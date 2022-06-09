Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $157,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

