Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.59. 71,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,869,422. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

