Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Buys 900 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after buying an additional 1,086,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after buying an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 642.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after buying an additional 490,433 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.72. 25,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

