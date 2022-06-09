Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,794,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,416,000 after buying an additional 92,082 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 592,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,193,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.53. 32,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.