Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 141.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.93.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $263.40. 6,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.