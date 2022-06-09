Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.66. 20,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,931. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

