Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 14,085 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,069. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.74.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,113 shares of company stock worth $11,047,495. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

