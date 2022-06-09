Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.55

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.43. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 47,417 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHERF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

