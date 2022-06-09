Shield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,325.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $102,080.36 and $2,325.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00244236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00399120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

