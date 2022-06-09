SHIELD (XSH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $92,694.92 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,116.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.17 or 0.05947413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00198798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.00608600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00578034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00070015 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004281 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.