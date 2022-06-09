ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 7,400 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,343,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 2,600 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total transaction of $455,156.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $190.53 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.76. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

