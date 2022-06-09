Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.