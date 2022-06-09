Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SIEB opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%.
About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
