Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.92. 223,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 94,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

