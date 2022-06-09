Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.92. 223,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 94,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.