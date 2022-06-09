SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.30. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

