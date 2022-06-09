Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $85,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,804. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average of $271.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

