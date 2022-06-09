Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,439 shares during the period. United Bankshares comprises 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.60% of United Bankshares worth $121,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

UBSI traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,676. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.12. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

