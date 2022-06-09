Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $72.51 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Avery Dennison worth $72,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $176.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.