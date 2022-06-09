Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 526,145 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873,441 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,145 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $75,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,028,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,936 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 35.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. 107,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,017,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

