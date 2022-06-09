Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,057 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Integer worth $71,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.53. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,101. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.28. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

