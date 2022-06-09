SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Tops $5.45 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $63.33 million and $5.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,282.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031080 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,153,163,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,650,790 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

