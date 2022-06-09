SIR Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 665,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000. Vermilion Energy comprises about 1.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 71,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,327. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Vermilion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.