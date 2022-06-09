Sirios Capital Management L P Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,307 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 6.6% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,475,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $269,748,000 after purchasing an additional 176,730 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,797,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $138.81 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.