Sirios Capital Management L P Has $51,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.68. 18,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

