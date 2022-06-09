Sirios Capital Management L P Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,745 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,438,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.51. 33,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,870. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

