Sirios Capital Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 1.3% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.31. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,114. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

