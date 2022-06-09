Sirios Capital Management L P Raises Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $22,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,959. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

