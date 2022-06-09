Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 203,350 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203,350 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,780. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

