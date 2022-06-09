Skillsoft Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Skillsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKIL. Colliers Securities started coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

SKIL opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Skillsoft has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,102,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $10,679,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skillsoft by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

