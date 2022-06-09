Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Trading 8.3% Higher

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. 186,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 83,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

