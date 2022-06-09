Smartshare Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $129,825.25 and $29,528.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00044795 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.