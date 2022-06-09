SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.13 Million

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $150.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the lowest is $138.70 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $174.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $622.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.20 million to $628.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $722.40 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $741.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

SDC stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,763. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

