Snowball Tops One Day Volume of $720.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $182,430.22 and $720.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00332027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00437836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,672,084 coins and its circulating supply is 5,072,729 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

