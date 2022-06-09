SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 53,223 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.53% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $46.99 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

