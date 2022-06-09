SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,195.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $167.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.