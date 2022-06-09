SNS Financial Group LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $410.93 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.96 and its 200-day moving average is $442.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

