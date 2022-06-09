SNS Financial Group LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 51,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

SCHW opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

