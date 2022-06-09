SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Service Co. International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCI opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,603 shares of company stock valued at $12,908,243. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

