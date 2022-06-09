SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,739 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $143.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

