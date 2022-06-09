SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,847 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

