SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $92,526,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

